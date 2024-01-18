The facility is managed by Western Sydney International Dragway who operate the neighbouring Sydney Dragway.

“It's my pleasure to be in this position to be building a team of passionate current and past racers who just love speedway and motorsport in general and will do whatever it takes to succeed,” Boldy posted on social media.

“As a fan of speedway since I was a kid jumping the fences between Granville Kart Track and Granville Speedway well before the M4 was even built, I was hooked, and I was only four year old.

“Motorsport has always been in the blood. I loved Liverpool Speedway and raced my pushbike there as a seven-year-old and recall one time that I was leading 90 percent of the race until a big kid beat me. Many years later I found out that kid was Brooke Tatnell.”

Boldy has the determination to ensure the world class venue lives up to its expectations and has enlisted Garry Willmington to run the facility.

Former touring car racer Willmington is an experienced venue manager as he previously ran Wakefield Park Raceway. He then became original founder and manager of the Marulan Driver Training Centre which is now Pheasant Wood Circuit. Willmington will work with all divisions to secure the best outcome for all going forward.

An independent reviewer inspected Western Sydney International Speedway on September 21 last year and signed off on recent works that confirmed the facility is ready for racing.

The new operators are working with the NSW Government to make Eastern Creek the number one motorsports precinct in Australia.

The venue originally opened in 2021 to replace Sydney's former home of speedway, Parramatta City Raceway. It was almost seven months later than originally scheduled and the original budget of $40m blew out to about twice that much.

The entire 2023-2024 season was cancelled and while no specific reasons were given at the time, it was rumoured to be due the problematic surface that has been plague by drainage problems, and other associated issues including the crowd viewing areas.

The first practice night under the new management is expected to be held next month with racing dates to be announced shortly after.