A dedicated category for V8-powered Innovation Race Cars and MARC cars was announced as part of the AASA’s Hi-Tec Oils Super Series last month.

It has now been confirmed that it won’t just be open to the Aussie-built, space frame IRC and MARC cars, with the category now inviting older-spec GT3 cars to take part.

The series will be open to GT3 cars built prior to 2020 which IRC boss Danny Stutterd believes is a “forgotten” competitor base.

Featured Videos

“We’re inviting ‘Trophy’ cars, GT3 cars 2019 and older,” confirmed Stutterd.

“I believe drivers and owners of older GT3 cars have been forgotten, left standing with nowhere to race.

“We at IRC would be very keen to have them run with us, we love the cars, and they lap at a very similar pace, with similar driving standards.

“There’s an opportunity to have those cars come and join our field. So, why wouldn’t we open the series up to old GT3 cars? They’re beautiful machines which now have a place to run in.”

A strict handicap system will be in place to ensure a level playing field between the IRC/MARC and GT3 cars, although they will also compete for seperate titles.

Only bronze or uncategorised drivers will be allowed while the category is currently looking for a control tyre supplier, with all cars required to use that rubber.

“You’d have a GT3 championship, and you’d have an IRC championship, and I’d expect around 25 cars on the grid,” said Stutterd.

“The IRC competitors will be happy, we’ve really worked on making sure the GT3 times will be very similar to ours, like really similar!

“I’ve gone through the sporting handicap thoroughly. We propose to run a sporting handicap [with] a restrictor and weight.

“So, if the car in its day ran with a 51mm restrictor, and 100 kilograms at a certain track, that’s what you’re running. The intention is to have these guys race under the handicap, as it was intended.

“This means the IRC cars are not going to get blasted away, they’ll be very competitive, if not a bit faster, dependent on drivers.

“This is why we are capping it to cars built to 2019 spec and older. If I go beyond that, the GT3 cars will not be equal in performance with the IRC class, the IRC cars would have to be developed, and that would just add costs to the series.”

The inaugural IRC season kicks off at Winton on February 28.