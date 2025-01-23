The Aussie-built, V8-powered cars will run a national series for the first time with six rounds with both a sprint and endurance title up for grabs.

Every second round will be an endurance round with 45-50 minute races featuring pit stops and driver changes.

News of the move to the AASA-backed Super Series comes shortly after it was revealed that there are no IRC/MARC cars entered for the Bathurst 12 Hour, despite having been a staple of the Invitational class for years.

It also follows the defection of the Australian Production Car Series to the Super Series.

“Very excited about joining the Super Series and having our own category, the Super Series team have been very easy to work with,” said IRC founder Danny Stutterd.

“I had a meeting with them and they were very keen to work with us to form a series, and work around what we were trying to achieve. The fit just seemed to be perfect.

“The TV coverage, track time and all that were a bonus, but our real attraction was, the ease of working with Carolyn Oldano and Stephen Whyte [from AASA] to help us form a series.

“They thought there was a real need for it and were complimentary about what we’re trying to do.”

The series will cater for both the older-spec MARC cars and the newer cars now built under the IRC banner.

“We want to try and support those guys that have previously bought the MARC I and MARC II cars,” added Stutterd.

“We don’t want to see those guys fall away and not have anywhere to race. We will certainly have the three car types within our series.

“They’ve been customers through MARC Cars Australia and Pace Innovations for years, there’s no MARC Car series anymore, so we thought including them in our series was the logical and correct thing to do.

“We’re hoping to have 12-13, cars on the grid from the start, and obviously with the promotion of the series, I expect that we will be getting more cars on the grid as the year goes through.

“It’ll grow from there once we get the format, the cars and exposure out there, I think will be strong for the next few years.

“IRC are also going to have a spare parts truck at the track that supply all the parts to keep the cars running.

“We’re going to certainly control the cost in regard to having tyres you can use etc, so it’s not just open cheque book racing.”

The 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series kicks off at Winton on February 28-March 2.

2025 IRC calendar

Round 1 – Winton Raceway, 28th Feb – 2nd March

Round 2 – Sydney Motorsport Park, 30th May – 1st June

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway, 27th – 29th June

Round 4 – Queensland Raceway, 15th – 17th August

Round 5 – Mallala Motorsport Park, 26th – 28th September

Round 6 – Winton Raceway, 31st October – 2nd November