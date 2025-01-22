It marks a significant fall from the 30 entries attracted last year, although with the same number of GT3 machines.

There are 19 GT3 cars entered for the February 2 race and two additional brands among them with the return of Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Nine of them are Pro class cars, including the last confirmed entry from Mercedes-AMG team Craft-Bamboo Racing featuring Maximilian Gotz, Lucas Auer and Jayden Ojeda.

They are joined by three Pro-Am, three Silver and four Bronze runners, with each category split based on driver gradings.

There are just three GT4s and one Invitational entry, the KTM XBow GT2, with none of the previously prolific Australian-built MARC cars among the field.

Event director Shane Rudzis expects the quality of the entries to make for a spectacular race.

“Amidst a congested global calendar, we have maintained the same number of GT3 entries as last year while adding two returning manufacturers to broaden the variety within the field.

“The depth of the field and the talent within is outstanding and there’s no doubt it’s going to provide another spectacular race.

“Interest for the race is high with a record number of campgrounds set to be filled, the grandstand is sold out and ticket sales are really motoring along, which is hugely exciting for all involved.

“We’re working closely with our partners at the Bathurst Regional Council and with the team at Meguiar’s to make this the best Bathurst 12 Hour yet.

“The eyes of the world will be on Mount Panorama, Bathurst next week as we launch into another chapter of Australia’s International Enduro.”

The 2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo and the Seven Network in Australia and around the world via a free global stream.

2025 Meguair’s Bathurst 12 Hour entry list