It marks a significant fall from the 30 entries attracted last year, although with the same number of GT3 machines.
There are 19 GT3 cars entered for the February 2 race and two additional brands among them with the return of Ferrari and Aston Martin.
Nine of them are Pro class cars, including the last confirmed entry from Mercedes-AMG team Craft-Bamboo Racing featuring Maximilian Gotz, Lucas Auer and Jayden Ojeda.
They are joined by three Pro-Am, three Silver and four Bronze runners, with each category split based on driver gradings.
There are just three GT4s and one Invitational entry, the KTM XBow GT2, with none of the previously prolific Australian-built MARC cars among the field.
Event director Shane Rudzis expects the quality of the entries to make for a spectacular race.
“Amidst a congested global calendar, we have maintained the same number of GT3 entries as last year while adding two returning manufacturers to broaden the variety within the field.
“The depth of the field and the talent within is outstanding and there’s no doubt it’s going to provide another spectacular race.
“Interest for the race is high with a record number of campgrounds set to be filled, the grandstand is sold out and ticket sales are really motoring along, which is hugely exciting for all involved.
“We’re working closely with our partners at the Bathurst Regional Council and with the team at Meguiar’s to make this the best Bathurst 12 Hour yet.
“The eyes of the world will be on Mount Panorama, Bathurst next week as we launch into another chapter of Australia’s International Enduro.”
The 2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo and the Seven Network in Australia and around the world via a free global stream.
2025 Meguair’s Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Make/Model
|Class
|4
|Grove Racing
|Stephen Grove/Brenton Grove/Fabian Schiller
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bronze
|9
|Hallmarc Racing
|Marc Cini/Lee Holdsworth/Dean Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS EVO
|Bronze
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Jaylyn Robotham/Jamie Day/Mateo Villagomez
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Silver
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Anthony Levitt/Jake Santalucia/Cameron Campbell
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman/Paul Buccini/Ryan Sorensen
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Chaz Mostert/Will Brown/Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ross Gunn/Zacharie Robichon/Ian James
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bronze
|32
|Team WRT
|Augusto Farfus/Sheldon van der Linde/Kelvin van der Linde
|BMW M4 GT3
|Pro
|36
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans/Brad Schumacher/Elliott Schutte/Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|44
|Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport
|Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua/Scott Andrews
|Audi R8 LMS EVO
|Pro-Am
|46
|Team WRT
|Valentino Rossi/Charles Weerts/Rafaelle Marciello
|BMW M4 GT3
|Pro
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport
|James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris /David Russell/Luke Youlden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Silver
|50
|Vantage Team KTM
|David Crampton/Trent Harrison /Glen Wood
|KTM X-Bow GT2
|Invitational
|75
|SunEnergy1 Racing
|Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon/Luca Stolz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|77
|Craft-Bamboo Racing
|Maximilian Gotz/Lucas Auer/Jayden Ojeda
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|91
|The Bend
|Yasser Shahin/Sam Shahin/Laurin Heinrich/Morris Schuring
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Pro-Am
|93
|Wall Racing
|Adrian Deitz/Tony D’Alberto/Grant Denyer/Brendon Leitch
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II
|Silver
|111
|111 Racing
|Darren Currie/Grant Donaldson/TBC
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bronze
|183
|Jamec Racing/Melbourne Performance Centre
|Liam Talbot/Broc Feeney/Ricardo Feller
|Audi R8 LMS EVO
|Pro
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Craig Lowndes/Thomas Randle/Cameron Waters
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|888
|Team GMR
|Maro Engel/Maxime Martin/Mikael Grenier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Matt Campbell/Ayhancan Guven/Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Pro