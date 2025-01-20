The APC was a key support category on the Motorsport Australia-run and sanctioned Speed Series program.

Now, amid the SRO’s takeover of the Speed Series, the Production Car category will jump ship to the Australian Auto Sport Alliance-sanctioned (AASA) Super Series.

Organisers have confirmed some broadcast details, with satellite service Foxtel, streaming service Kayo, and free-to-air partner SBS locked in.

Featured Videos

Five rounds will be held across four circuits, beginning at Winton Motor Raceway on February 28-March 2 before heading to Sydney Motorsport Park on May 30-June 1.

The season hits halfway at Queensland Raceway on August 15-17 before Mallala Motorsport Park on September 26-28.

The series finishes where it begins with another visit to Winton on October 31-November 2.

“This is fantastic news for the Australian Production Cars and a change that myself and the competitors are really looking forward to,” said Australian Production Car Series category manager Troy Williams.

“Reducing the entry fees, improving the broadcast package and having more assurance around track time is something our competitors are continually asking for, so we are delighted with the prospects for 2025.

“This marks a new era for Production Car racing in Australia and we have no doubt that we have put our category in the best position to prosper and succeed this year and beyond.”

AASA CEO Stephen Whyte hailed the commitment by APC organisers.

“These are exciting times for AASA and the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series to welcome Australian Production Cars to the fold,” said Whyte.

“It’s been a long held ambition for AASA to work with APC as production cars is a part of our early DNA, particularly Winton Raceway being the home of production car racing in the ‘80s.”

2025 Australian Production Car Series calendar

Round 1 – Winton Motor Raceway – Feb 28-March 2

Round 2 – Sydney Motorsport Park – May 30-June 1

Round 3 – Queensland Raceway – August 15-17

Round 4 – Mallala Motorsport Park – September 26-28

Round 5 – Winton Motor Raceway – October 31-November 2