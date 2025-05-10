It was confirmed today that BJR will join Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Toyota fold next year when the Japanese manufacturer makes its long-awaited debut in Supercars.

Signing BJR means that the Toyota car count will vault to six, given the Albury-based squad is the sole four-car outfit in the series.

It also means it will be a busy off-season for the BJR crew preparing a quartet of Supras.

They won’t all be brand new cars, though, with team owner Brad Jones outlining that some of the existing Camaros will be converted to Toyotas.

But there will be at least one brand new Supra, the build of which has already started.

“I think for us to build four new cars is too much,” Jones explained.

“Every year we build one new car and we’ve already started that process. So we’ll build one or two, and then we’ll reskin a couple of cars – we’ll probably reskin three cars, maybe.”

The first new car will be the first Gen3 chassis built entirely in-house by BJR, which had previously been buying centre sections from Pace Innovations.

Exactly who will drive the BJR Supras is another question mark with Andre Heimgartner the only one of the current four drivers under contract for next year.

The 2025 BJR line-up is Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans.