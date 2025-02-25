The Albury Wodonga Kart Club will host the Rotax National Cup event on September 13-14 which will crown Australia’s team for the Rotax Max Grand Finals in Bahrain.

Competitors that are vying for one of the four Team Australia slots will have to have competed in a Rotax Life event before heading to the National Cup.

The Grand Finals will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain between November 29 and December 6.

Albury has had a long history with the Rotax karting brand having hosted several of the defunct Rotax Pro Tour events over the years, including a memorable season ending event some years ago.

The track has also been a favourite for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

The Rotax National Cup will be the first major Rotax event since the track was extended a few years ago.

Over recent years, the National Cup has been held at Ipswich. 2025 is the first full year that IKD – who re-took the distributorship rights to the Rotax brand in Australia last year – has had to promote the Rotax Life events and develop the Rotax National Cup.

There are two Rotax Life events remaining – May 9-11 at Ipswich and August 22-24 at Dubbo.

Australia will field a solitary Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Master at the Grand Finals.