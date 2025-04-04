The distribution of the Kart Republic brands, including F1 World Champion, Fernando Alonso’s FA Kart have switched effective immediately to iconic Australian kart manufacturer and brand importer, DPE.

The Italian manufactured chassis’ had been under the umbrella of Tom Williamson’s TWM outfit for a number of years, however, according to Williamson, the explosion of KR karts and supply of parts required a stronger distribution network.

“We are only a small team here at TWM and it got to a point where it needed a better distributor network, which DPE can provide,” Williamson told Speedcafe.

“We are still running our race team and have a close partnership with Dino Chiesa (KR founder) – we’ve worked with him for a long time and will continue to represent the brands in Australia and internationally.”

Williamson also acknowledged that his workload had changed, including playing a role in the careers of TAG Heuer F1 Academy driver, Aiva Anagnostiadis and her Mercedes-AMG aligned brother James internationally and raising a young family.

“I’ve got three young boys that I need to focus on as well as the business, so that certainly played a role in opening the discussion. I’ve had a long relationship with DPE and think it is a great fit.”

DPE has long been a standard bearer in Australian karting. Founded by Australian Motor Sport Hall of Famer, Bathurst 1000 competitor and six times Australian Kart Champion, Drew Price – it manufactures Australia’s leading chassis brand, Arrow and has been responsible for the importation of a number of leading international brands.

After last weekend’s opening round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, KR leads the Manufacturer’s Championship.