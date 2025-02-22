Briatore is an advisor to Alpine, appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

The controversial Italian has been tasked with steadying the ship after a turbulent period for the Enstone operation.

While Oliver Oakes is the team principal, Briatore wields significant power and influence.

He is also the manager of Jack Doohan, who was signed as Pierre Gasly’s teammate for 2025 and was handed a last-minute F1 debut at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite that implied confidence from the team, the Australian has been the subject of intense speculation that he’s set to be replaced by Colapinto.

A high-profile arrival from Williams, for which he drove in the first nine races of 2024, the Argentine driver is one of three named Alpine reserve drivers.

Given his credentials, his arrival at Alpine has been seen to heap pressure on Doohan.

That situation has not been helped by comments from Briatore suggesting the young Aussie was far from secure.

“We’ll start the year with Pierre [Gasly] and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses,” he told Le Parisien.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

Doohan has public support from the team which insists he is ‘their guy,’ while Oakes has played down Colapinto’s arrival as simply affording it options for the future.

Meanwhile, Alpine this week announced a new sponsorship deal with Argentine e-commerce platform Mercado Libre, a company that has a personal relationship with Colapinto.

That commercial value, coupled with his star power out of the car and on-track performances have marked the 21-year-old out as a valuable asset and an exciting prospect.

Briatore, the man who poached Michael Schumacher from Jordan, certainly believes as much.

“He’s quick. He’s a very, very good driver,” he told Argentinian broadcaster Eltrece.

“He needs some experience, but we believe in Franco.

“We were fighting to have Franco in the team. And for the future, Franco is one of the most important assets for us.

“In Formula 1, what is important is the timing.

“He’s a nice guy and he respects the sponsors. He has a very good conversation with all the engineers.

“He’s working very hard in this moment with us. I’m very happy.”

Colapinto joined Alpine from Williams in pursuit of a race drive.

Williams has Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz leaving little opportunity for Colapinto to stake his claim on one of the team’s race drives.

By moving to Alpine, he hopes to increase his chances of getting back on the F1 grid.

“Alpine was the best option, and the one that gave me more opportunities for a main driver seat in the future,” Colapinto told Telenoche.

Of Briatore specifically, he noted: “he’s the one who found [Michael Schumacher] and [Fernando] Alonso. He’s got a lot of history in F1 and he’s going with his gut; he hasn’t missed so far.”

For his part, Briatore acknowledged the potential of the team’s new reserve driver and revealed a promise he made.

“The promise is we will try all the best to put Franco in the position to do the job,” he admitted.

“This is what we need to be doing.

“We do all the effort with the engineers to make sure he has the right car to do the job. And after [that], we’ll see.”

While Colapinto is waiting in the wings, Doohan maintains the upper hand given his position as one of the team’s two race drivers.

The Aussie boasts a stronger junior career and, provided he meets the team’s expectations, is expected to remain in the car.