Aaron Reutzel streeted the field to take Night 1 honours, winning the Friday feature from fellow Texan, young rising star Chase Randall.

Popular Californian Rico Abreu drove through the field from 14th on the grid, to round out the all-USA podium.

Corey Eliason finished fourth to make it four Americans at the front, sending an ominous warning to the rest of the 100-plus car field ahead of Sunday night's Classic final.

An American driver hasn't won the Classic, the Australian equivalent of the Knoxville Nationals, since Kyle Hirst in 2015.

Defending race champion Brock Hallett was the first Australian home – but he had to settle for fifth place.

The stunning and rapid rise of Supercars racer Cam Waters continues in Sprintcars, finishing an impressive sixth in the stacked field.

But for World of Outlaws regular Reutzel, it was the sweetest of wins – the biggest of his time in Australia.

“To win on this weekend, the biggest for the sport here in this country is just so satisfying and I'm absolutely thrilled,” Reutzel said.

“I'm so thankful my wife and kids allow me to come out here and race – I hope they're up watching back home.”

Reutzel also praised the much maligned Premier Speedway surface, which was under fire prior to Christmas, but last night provided a barnstorming feature in front of a mammoth Warrnambool crowd.

“I know how many problems this place has had with the track, but tonight was A-plus,” Reutzel said.

“It's almost completely unrecognisable from the Speed Week round here a few weeks ago, I tell you if it can be that good on Sunday night we will put on a hell of a show.”

The hard luck story of the night belonged to veteran and former multiple Classic champion Kerry Madsen. In his twilight years behind the wheel, Madsen wound back the clock, starting from pole and leading the opening laps only to suffer mechanical failure, ending his run.

Last night saw the first half of the field qualify, with the second half to have their turn this evening on night two of the famous Classic.

In form USA stars Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild, plus Aussie Outlaw James McFadden, and reigning Australian champion Jock Goodyer are the headline act.