The current Australian Hillclimb Champion who is also angling to take this year's title later in the year, was faster than anyone on all his runs around the 1.0km course.

His best time in the Nicolson McLaren powered Gould GR55B was 40.732s, fractionally faster by 0.063s than last year, and not quite to the 39.794s he set in 2019.

Amos was 1.94s faster than four-time winner Warwick Hutchinson in his Rotary turbo OMS 28 with Brett Bull (turbocharged Kawasaki powered Van Diemen RF03).

A stunning fourth fastest overall was Phil Heafey in his Mitsubishi Evo 6. He outpointed the quick open wheelers of Luke Weiks (Empire 001) and Neil Lewis (Fly-001).

Michael Von Rappard had an incident on Saturday when he had the throttle jam open and ploughed through the haybales which smashed the nosecone and damaged the steering.

He came back on Sunday to finish seventh ahead of Mark Crespan (Ford Cobra RMC), Glyn Scott Perpetual Trophy winner Ross Mackay (Williams Sports Racer) and Dave Morrow (Krygger Suzuki).

There were 300 entries lodged for the 75th Anniversary of the 1949 AGP which was held just outside the town on a WWII airstrip, but it was limited to 240 participants.

Vehicles at the event included some from that AGP, all sorts of racing cars, sports cars and touring cars. There was even a G-Force Oldsmobile Aurora V8 that contested the 1999 Indianapolis 500 which circulated in demonstration runs.

Crowds flocked in on both days with ticket sales by Saturday lunchtime more than the whole of last year's event.

“We knew it was going to be big, but not as big as it has turned out to be,” said committee President Tricia Chant.

Besides the on-track action, there was a show ‘n' shine, numerous stalls and several motorsport legend drivers as part of the official ceremonies and autograph sessions.