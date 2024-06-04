There were eight runs available at the MG Car Club of Queensland run event, Amos' best time in the Nicholson McLaren V8-powered Gould GR55B was 36.36s. It was not quite to the time he set last year but good enough to win.

Second was Warwick Hutchinson (turbocharged Rotary engined OMS28 RPV03) with a personal best run 37.51 and scored the John English Trophy for being the fastest Queenslander.

Dean Tighe was third in his Empire Wraith. It has been previously supercharged Hayabusa but now turbocharged and just 0.01s away. Tighe was able to again collect the Paul Aitken Trophy for best Average Time by a Motorcycle powered car.

Fourth fastest and also in the Formula Libre over 2.0lt class was Brett Bull in his turbocharged Kawasaki powered Van Diemen RF03. Best of the F/L under 2.0lt class and fifth was Neil Lewis (Fly-001) ahead of class rivals Jim Milliner (OMS 2000M), Luke Weiks (Empire 001), David Quelch (Homebuilt DPQ03) and Doug Daniels (Nutec).

Tenth and fastest Sports Car was Ross Mackay in his new Williams Sports Racer which earned him the Glyn Scott Perpetual Trophy. The quickest sedan was the Toyota MR2 turbo driven by Michael Larymore who collected the Vince Appleby Trophy. The Hamilton Trophy for the best performance by a historic vehicle went to David Malone Holden Torana GTR XU-1.