James Anagnostiadis is just 24 points away from winning the FIA Champions of the Future Karting program after a flawless weekend in Al-Ain, scoring maximum points from his qualifying heats and finals.

He holds a 126 point advantage in the Junior category with just one weekend of racing to go in the one make series, that to take place December 2-4 at the Al-Forsan Resort to begin the Formula 1 Grand Final week in the Middle East.

It continues a sensational year for the Mercedes Junior, who finished on the podium at the World Junior Championships.

Featured Videos

F1 Academy driver, Charlotte Page had a sensational weekend, finishing with a pair of top 10s. She finished Saturday 10th and then backed that up with an eighth on Sunday.

The other Aussies in Al-Ain saw Koda and Oscar Singh score top 10s on Saturday in Mini (seventh and ninth respectively), backing that up with an 11th for Oscar and 19th for Koda.

The final round of the Academy takes place Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th of December.

VIDEO: James Anagnostiadis on his way to victory in Al Ain