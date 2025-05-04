Young West Australian karting star, Jay Kostecki took his third Cadet 12 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship round win – his fifth career win in Murray Bridge today, while Queenslander Jac Preston took out his first ever round win.

While Preston has been a regular visitor to the podium through his career as a Junior and in the premier KZ2 Gearbox category, he has been yet to crack it for a round win. That changed today.

The Kart Republic driver – who’s father Mike is a former Group A and Supercar driver – had a difficult start to the weekend after qualifying down the order, but it came together at the right time for the final.

Starting on the second row, he came through and quickly round up Australian Champion, Sam Dicker who led the way and was looking for his first round win in over two years. It wasn’t to be for Dicker with Preston getting through to get the win. Dicker’s fellow West Australian, Dylan Guest completed the podium.

Kostecki’s run to take the lead in the Cadet 12 Championship was outstanding. Reigning Cadet 9 Champion, Oliver Williamson had been the pace of the field, but Kostecki’s race craft came through to get the lead. The big mover was Jude Ammoun though – he came through from 12th in the field. Ultimately, the duo greeted the chequered flag line astern with Williamson in third and Brock Nolan fourth.

Ky Burke got his KA2 Junior program back on track with a dominant final win. He got to the lead after turn one and wasn’t headed. Liam Carr who had been dominant throughout the weekend extended his Title lead to sixteen points through his second placed finish and Queenslander, Jye Flynn showed his Championship credentials with a third placed finish that places him third on the points ladder heading to round three.

Kiahn Burt – the New Zealander – one of 17 international competitors at this weekend’s event – dominated TaG 125 claiming his first major race win in Australia and propelling himself to the top of the points standings after his near six second win. Local driver, Jacob Dowson finished in second with Novocastrian, Oscar Priest third.

Sebastian Guest got his first win in his SP Tools AKC career in KA3 Senior. The BirelART driver won the final ahead of new Title leader, Zac Heard and Christian Estasy.

A triumvirate of South Australians crested the KA3 podium with Noah Enright winning the final on the last lap ahead of new Championship leader, Dominic Mercuri and Riley Harrison completing the crow eater trifecta.

Both Jaiden Pope (X30) and Milan Sami (Cadet 9) won their second consecutive rounds in their respective categories.

Following his solid performance in round one, Pope had had a quiet performance up until the final, where he left his best for last taking the win over Isaac McNeill and Jace Matthews.

Sami’s race weekend almost mimicked round number one, the once more epic Cadet 9 final producing the closest finish of the weekend – just 0.013 of a second separated Sami from Ryder Xiong who was a dominant force through the weekend and claiming the Championship lead, with Hudson Kelly third.

The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, presented by Castrol now moves to Newcastle over the weekend of June 13-15. The event from Murray Bridge is available on demand on 7Plus and Newcastle’s races Saturday and Sunday will be live and free on the Seven Network’s streaming platform.