West Australian national KZ2 Gearbox champion, Sam Dicker has his Championship charge back on track after an almost perfect Saturday at round two of the seres at Murray Bridge in South Australia.

After qualifying on the second row – his fellow West Aussie Luca Nici taking his first ever AKC pole – 24-year-old Dicker showed all the determination that has taken him to the last two Australian Championships to win all three heats today.

Round one was a disaster for the Flatout Karts driver- who swept to two titles without winning a round – however he will have elevated himself above the ninth place in the Championship race that he walked into Monarto ahead of qualifying.

The driver under pressure is Nulon/PremiAir Racing Supercars driver, James Golding. Golding was hovering about the top 10 and not near the front runners aboard his Luxton Homes Parolin after being the only driver likely to throw a challenge to Italian, Moritz Ebner at round one – who, strangely, the EKS stable have pulled him out of round two.

The leading driver in the premier KA2 Junior category, Liam Carr has had the ultimate kick off to his weekend. Coming into Monarto, he held a one point advantage over Tony Kart Australia driver, Hamish Campbell and a further point over round one winner, BirelART’s Cooper Folley.

Carr scored a 36 point maximum today with pole and all three heat race wins, while his closest rivals were left scratching their heads. Campbell lamenting a heat race issue, then being collected by an over-zealous competitor.

The TaG 125 Championship will heat up on Finals day, with defending Champion, Harrison Hoey and series leader Jackson Souslin-Harlow yet to face each other in a heat race (the category has been broken into four groups given entries exceeding maximum track limits). Local driver, Jacob Dowson and New Zealander, Kianh Burt shared the honour through the four group races winning their heats.

In KA3 Senior, South Australian Dominic Mercuri won two heats and his fellow home town racer Noah Enright gained a win, along with Hudson Hughes.

Oliver Williamson got three wins in Cadet 12, sharing withJude Ammoun’s two wins and a DNF, while Jarvis Hindle won the other heat.

Ryder Xiong grabbed the full 36 points on offer today in Cadet 9 – with pole and three wins.

Tomorrow, action begins at the Monarto Karting Complex at 8 am with the continuation of heat races followed by Finals. Entry to the event is free for spectators.

The event will be covered Live and Free on 7Plus from 12pm AEST