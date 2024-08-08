The Griffith Kart Club has joined Wagga and Dubbo Kart clubs in heading back to the national karting authority, Karting Australia further suring up the solidarity for the body in the southern and western parts of New South Wales.

With several members competing regularly at major events around Australia, a special meeting was called by the club on June 18.

After meeting and voting positively upon the move away from Karting New South Wales, it was announced today by Karting Australia after ratification by the Board of Directors that the club would re-join KA.

Based in the Riverina, the city known as the ‘food bowl' of Australia, known for its citrus, produce and its winemaking.

It is the third club in the space of the past month to make the same move, crucially forming a strong western corridor in the state for Karting Australia.

The club will now begin the process of applying KA systems and procedures.

Its next meeting had been slated for August 31, however would be confirmed after the move back under the Karting Australia umbrella, depending on how long it would take for the changeover to occur.