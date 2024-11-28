Tilley who is also a Daytona 24 Hour class winner, is a team owner of Era Motorsport. The outfit will bring and run a trio of Shadow Can-Am cars and a Shadow Formula 5000 to Adelaide for their Australian debut after they appeared at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Brit has mainly competed in historic motorsport and sports car racing. He has raced in the Historic Formula One Championship and IMSA Sports Car Championship where he drove in the LMP2 class. He won the Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 Championship in 2021.

Other sports car series in which he raced include the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, Pirelli World Challenge and European Le Mans Series. Tilley won the LMP2 class in the 2021 Rolex at Daytona, and made 24 Hours of Le Mans and NASCAR Cup Series starts in recent years. He has since stepped away from competition to focus on running Era Motorsport.

Featured Videos

He will drive the Prototype Can-Am at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival. It is powered by a Chevrolet big-block naturally aspirated V8 engine, and features unique lowline design, adjustable aerodynamic wings and distinctive air intake.

Tilley will drive alongside current British Touring Car Championship winner Jake Hill who will be at the wheel of the MkI Mosport.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.