Alongside the extension of the partnership, NetApp become the British team's Global Data Infrastructure Partner.

Data drives everything in Formula One and NetApp has been pivotal on the journey with Aston Martin Aramco from the beginning, joining forces in 2021 as the team returned to the sport following a 60-year absence.

The partnership has brought stability, reliability and performance to the team's trackside operations and at the new AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone.

Aston Martin Aramco will work closely with NetApp on harnessing its intelligent infrastructure solutions to optimise its data, ensuring it's stored securely, cost effectively and accessibly for analysis to drive performance on and off track.

Clare Lansley, Chief Information Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with NetApp as we enter our fourth season together since returning to Formula One in 2021. NetApp has been with us all the way on this journey together and are fundamental to our trackside operations and at our Headquarters at the AMRTC in Silverstone. We use data to improve our performance and go faster and NetApp's work with the team is vital to this success.”

Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer, NetApp said: “Part of the reason NetApp and Aston Martin Aramco make such good partners is that we share an understanding of the importance of data and an ambition for pushing the limits of performance. Our intelligent data infrastructure provides the team high-performance data storage that they can access from anywhere to make strategic race and engineering decisions both on and off the track.”