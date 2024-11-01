The decision has been made following the recent Sydney Motorsport Park round where the Aston was hampered by mechanical issues.

Parts were sourced and the car was fixed, however not in time for a test to take place before the trip to Mount Panorama, which led to the call to pull out of the International.

The team is now focussed on returning to GT World Challenge Australia next year with the Aston.

“Missing Bathurst was a difficult decision to make but one that had to be made,” said team owner Josh Hunt.

“In light of the difficulties we faced in Sydney, we wanted to make sure we were prepared properly and because of the close turnaround between events – getting the car fixed and with a proper testing program was a real challenge.

“We looked at all options and it just wasn’t in our interests to turn up without proper preparation and just hope for the best. We’re more structured than that.

“Looking back on Sydney, the crew went above and beyond to try and get the car back on the road, and drivers Jamie Day and Andre Canard were absolute professionals during the weekend, the way everyone handled it and understood the process, so a big kudos to them.

“We’re still racing at Bathurst with the crews in GT4 and Radicals where we’ve had great success in both previously, so we will make sure we finish the year on a high, before switching all focus for 2025.

“Honestly, even though it’s the correct call, it’s still difficult as we love being a part of the championship. It’s not just the category, but also the brand itself as we enjoy the enthusiasm Aston Martin brings to the table.

“We are as motivated as ever to make 2025 a success and get back to a winning outfit.”

The Bathurst International will take place between December 8-10.