Australian WSK Cadet Champion, William Calleja will have his name etched alongside that of Oscar Piastri, Jack Doohan and Lando Norris as he has joined the crack Ricky Flynn Motorsport karting team for the remainder of the European OKJ season and into next season.

In the past, the team led Lando Norris to a World and European Championship and counts Logan Sergeant and British F2 driver Dan Ticktum among its list of former drivers.

The Waltham Abbey-based outfit, headed up by former British racer, Ricky Flynn is considered one of the leading European teams for young drivers.

Melbourne-raised racer, Calleja has had a busy season, starting the year by becoming the first Australian to have won a WSK Title in March – doubling as the first Australian to win a multi-round European series. Leaving the BabyRace team and Cadet racing, he moved into Juniors with the Parolin factory – and is now with RFM.

Oscar Piastri started his European journey to Formula 1 with RFM as did freshly signed Alpine F1 driver, Doohan.