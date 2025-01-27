Last week, the FIA released an updated version of the International Sporting Code (ISC), the document that underpins global motorsport.

The ISC now includes a section, Appendix B, which deals specifically with penalties related to issues surrounding misconduct, language, and political beliefs.

The guidelines, as the document describes itself, outline significant fines for a range of ISC breaches with a sliding scale based on whether the individual has made previous transgressions.

Speedcafe understands that the document is designed to be used as a guide only and that stewards will retain the ability to apply lesser penalties if desired.

Furthermore, it’s understood the intent is not to limit freedom of speech but to clamp down on the abuse of officials in a similar way other sports do.

It also builds on articles that have previously always existed within the ISC in one shape or form.

However, the publication of Appendix B has thrust the issues into the headlines, raising concerns that it affords the FIA the ability to arbitrarily and subjectively apply penalties as it sees fit.

It’s also viewed as a clampdown on freedom of speech given the articles noted cover elements such as “words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or less to the FIA,” the broader misconduct element, incitements towards violence or hatred, failing to comply with FIA instructions during official ceremonies, and “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements.”

It is the latter point Mansell has stood up against.

The Novocastrian, who will race with Rodin in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2025, has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Having developed somewhat of a cult following online, a fan questioned whether Mansell would fall victim to the regulation or choose instead to fall silent on the matter.

“I’ll never stop fighting for what I believe in,” Mansell responded.

“This just makes it harder, but don’t think for a second I’ll be shying away.”

Should Mansell, 19, be found in breach of the article regarding political, religious, or personal statements, the guidelines suggest an AUD $50,000 fine for the first offence.

A second could attract an almost AUD $100,000 penalty, and a suspended one-month suspension.

That would be invoked in the case of a third breach, which attracts an AUD $150,000 fine.

However, Mansell is unlikely to fall foul of the regulations given his already publicly stated position.

The underlying regulations remain as they were, with the only change being the publication of guidelines for some breaches.

It remains to be seen how the guidelines are implemented, with categories from Supercars to F1 now governed by the addition.