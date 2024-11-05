Thirty-five years later on, the combination will be again on the streets of Adelaide at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 8-9.

Along with Alan Jones, Brabham was only other Australian to race in an Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide. Brabham completed his first Formula 1 season driving the BT59 in Adelaide, for the team founded by his father, three-time world champion Sir Jack Brabham.

David Brabham joined the team in 1990 but missed the first two rounds where Gregor Foitek drove the car. He qualified 25th at the final roud in Adelaide but spun off after 18 laps in the race.

The BT59 is powered by the Judd EV 3.5lt V8 and driven by Brabham and Italian Stefano Modena throughout the 1990 Formula 1 season. It will be first time the BT59 has appeared at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and the first time it has returned to Adelaide since 1990.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.