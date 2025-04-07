Australian karting history was created at the opening round of the FIA European Championship with James Anagnostiadis winning the OK Senior category and William Calleja finishing third in OK Junior – the first time that Australians have been on the podium in two categories at said Championship.

Anagnostiadis – who is a member of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Junior program – took his first European Title win and first senior category win, backing up being the first Australian since James Courtney on the podium at a World Junior Championship last year.

He’s the first Australian to win a round of the European Kart Championship since Jack Doohan won in OK Junior in 2017 and just the third in history, the other being Karting Australia Hall of Famer, Jon Targett, in 1992.

Anagnostiadis’ fellow Europe-based Melburnite, Calleja, fought hard in the final to end up on the podium, continuing on from his results over the last couple of years that saw him win a WSK Championship.

Lewis Francis qualified for the final but was taken out mid race, while Queenslander Sebastian Eskandari-Marandi didn’t make it to his final.

The next round of the European Championships coincides with the second round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship on May 2-4.

VIDEO (Timecodes: OK Senior Final 4h33m, OK Junior Final 3h33m):