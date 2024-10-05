Victorian racer James Anagnostiadis is in Dubai this weekend with a view on building his Junior Title lead in the FIA Champions of the Future Academy Series as it passes its halfway point and hits its final three races in the Middle East.

Anagnostiadis shot to international prominence last year at the pilot event in Abu Dhabi, where he won the Junior category.

Since then, he has gone on to join the Prema Motorsport team and join the AMG Academy – and last month, was runner up in the World Championships in the UK.

Speedcafe understands it was remarkable that Anagnostiadis was able to participate in the World Championship final at all after rib damage was sustained during the heat races due to the amount of grip laid down on the PF International circuit (a common injury at that level of kart racing).

The significance of last November’s COTF Academy win isn’t lost on Anagnostiadis – who is under the tutelage of leading Australian kart team principal, Tom Williamson.

“When I think that 12 months ago, I was racing in Australia and watching the World Championship…and today, I’m runner-up in the Junior World Championship, as well as being leader of the Academy Program,” he said.

“If I hadn’t taken part in the Abu Dhabi event in 2023, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today and that victory has completely changed the course of my career. I’ve had the opportunity to be noticed and to be part of the Mercedes F1 program. It’s unreal.”

He’ll head back to that circuit for the penultimate round of the Series next month.

James holds a 69 point advantage heading into this weekend’s affair over South African, William Marshall. The youngster and his team have taken a conservative approach to the weekend so far at the Dubai Autodrome, completing just two of the four official practice sessions overnight (the least of any competitor).

Ultimately, he finished with the fourth quickest time before qualifying and heat racing later today. Marshall was 12th quickest.

Other Australians in action include F1 Academy Scholarship winner, Queenslander Charlotte Page in Senior competition and Sydney brothers, Oscar and Koda Singh in the Mini category.

Saturday heat racing will begin at 7:15pm AEST with livestreaming on Speedcafe. Finals will start at 10:45pm AEST. With the application of Daylight Saving in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, tomorrow’s action (Daylight Savings Time) will be from 9:15pm AEDT for heats and 11:45pm AEDT for the finals. All times subject to change.

SATURDAY – CHAMPIONS OF THE FUTURE ACADEMY LIVESTREAM – HEATS (FROM 7:15pm AEST):

SATURDAY – CHAMPIONS OF THE FUTURE ACADEMY LIVESTREAM – FINALS (FROM 10:45pm AEST):