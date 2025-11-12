While F1 has returned to the streets of Las Vegas after a 39-year hiatus to steal the spotlight, the true Vegas street race is preparing for its 28th running this weekend. The SKUSA Supernationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway remain the most anticipated race of the karting year.

“SuperNats,” as many call it, has been a staple on the world karting calendar for years, attracting top talent from across the globe.

This year, all three FIA Karting World Champions are heading to Vegas, but they’ll face stiff competition from a fired-up Australian contingent.

While the Aussie group may be smaller than in previous years, it’s the strongest ever sent to the event — eight of the 11 are reigning or former national champions, with the remainder also proven front-runners.

Only one driver from the Cadet categories will compete in Vegas. Reigning back-to-back Cadet 9 and 12 Australian #1, Oliver Williamson, will fly the flag in Mini Swift.

Joining him from TWM are Mason Lucchitti and 2025 KA3 Junior Australian Champion Braxton Regan, who will contest both Junior classes — KA100 Junior and X30 Junior. AKC front-runner Riley Harrison will also compete in KA100 Junior.

The real Australian onslaught comes in the Senior ranks. KA100 Senior features both Keegan Fraser and Jackson Souslin Harlow. Fraser, an Australian Champion in an identical category in 2023, will be joined by JSH, who wrapped up his first Australian Championship this year.

As always in Vegas, the Pro categories offer more than just bragging rights. With $2,500 USD ($3800 AUD) to win X30 and $5,000 USD ($7600 AUD) for Pro Shifter, the stakes are high.

Pro X30 draws a strong Australian contingent, including Mika Lemasurier, Jaiden Pope, Jackson Souslin Harlow, and reigning Australian X30 Champion Brodie Whitmore — all former Australia #1s — with Lachlan Cini rounding out a five-pronged attack

The weekend’s marquee race, Pro Shifter, sees Australia’s top KZ2 driver returning for another spin.

Sam Dicker, a three-time reigning Australian Champion, will fly the Australian flag solo. After a strong run in last year’s race, he’s expected to be a contender. Kiwi and AKC regular Jay Urwin will also compete in Pro Shifter after a very strong international season in KZ2.

International stars are ready to make their mark as well.

Emilien Denner and David Trefilov will lead Formula K in Pro Shifter alongside teammate Markus Kajak, who is seeking redemption after a heartbreaking crash from the lead last year.

Other top entrants include 2022 KZ World Champion Viktor Gustaffson (CRG), 2x European Champion Elie Goldstein, European and 2016 World Champion Pedro Hiltbrand, 2021 European Champion Ricardo Longhi, 2022 World Champion Matheus Morgatto, 2024 World Champion Giuseppe Palomba, 2018 European Champion Adrien Renaudin, reigning KZ European Champion Mateo Spirgel, reigning KZ World Champion Senna Van Walstijn, reigning SuperNats Champion Daniel Vasile, and 2024 World Champion Cristian Bertuca.

With no shortage of Australian and international talent, SKUSA SuperNats 28 is set to be a spectacle. Fans can catch all the action live this weekend on the KartChaser YouTube channel, with results and updates available via Speedcafe Karting socials.