Full Series entries for the 2025 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will open on Monday, December 18 at 10am AEDT – with staggered times for each category.

Those wishing to enter the five round Championship can submit their intention through KA’s KOMP system on Monday.

Times have been staggered due to the anticipated response from competitors with a desire to entire the Championship that begins at Todd Road on March 28-30 and finishes at Coffs Harbour over September 5-7, with the end of year presentation function to take place in the seaside location.

The Championship visits primarily regional hubs in 2025 hitting Murray Bridge, Newcastle and Ipswich in addition to Melbourne and Coffs. Karting Australia recently announced the backing of the Coffs Harbour Council, who have embraced the Championship Grand Final after the estimated $1.56 million benefit brought to the city in 2024, with the end of year gala to be held at the Pacific Bay Resort.

“The event not only showcases elite karting talent but also brings significant economic and community benefits to our city. We look forward to working with Karting Australia to make the 2025 Grand Final an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” Mayor Nikki Williams said during the announcement.

2024 saw more record entry numbers with a series high 389 competitors for one round – numbers are anticipated to be stronger in 2025.

Karting Australia is working behind the scenes on a number of innovations, which will be formed in the leadup to round one.

Full series AKC entry times per category are as follows (all times Australian Eastern Daylight Time, Monday December 18):

10am – KZ2

11am – KA2

12pm – X30

1pm – TaG 125

2pm – KA3 Senior

3pm – KA3 Junior

4pm – Cadet 12

5pm – Cadet 9

2025 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship calendar:



March 28-30 – Todd Road (Vic)

May 2-4 – Murray Bridge (SA)

June 13-15 – Newcastle (NSW)

July 25-27 – Ipswich (QLD)

September 5-7 – Coffs Harbour (NSW)