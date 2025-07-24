This weekend’s penultimate round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship represents a significant milestone as it celebrates its 50th round at Ipswich.

The AKC format was inaugurated in 2015 at Todd Road in Melbourne – with Oscar Piastri dominating the premier junior category. That category went on to place the likes of Broc Feeney, Jack Doohan, Lochie Hughes and Aaron Cameron onto the national and international stages.

Championship Manager, Lee Hanatschek commented that the AKC format has seen ‘two Formula 1 drivers (Piastri and Doohan) and a dozen others that are on their way to international careers in Europe and America, six current full-time Supercars drivers (and) a runner-up in the world junior karting Championship (James Anagnostiadis).”

Throughout that time a staple of the Championship has been major sponsor, SP Tools and presenting partner, Castrol.

Around 350 drivers will take to the Ipswich track from tomorrow with practice before qualifying and opening heats Saturday, further heats and the finals on Sunday as the Championship heads towards its crescendo.

Coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s events will be covered live and free on the 7plus streaming service – Saturday’s coverage from 12:30pm AEST and Sunday from 11:30am AEST.