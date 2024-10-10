Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup

Jones continued his run of pole positions with his fourth straight in Round 6. For much of the 30min session, the top time fluctuated between David Russell and David Wood.

With just a couple of minutes to go, Jones toppled them both after he was fourth initially and then third. He will line up on pole for both Races 1 and 2 as his second fastest time was fastest.

Midway through the session, it was red flagged after Matt Belford made light contact with the wall at Skyline. He was able to drive back to pit lane as most of the field changed to their second tyre set.

Wood finished second with Russell third for Race 1 and second for Race 2. Jackson Walls was a late improver and jumped to fourth while Bayley Hall was fifth as he had jetted in from a pair of ninths in Carrera Cup Italy at Monza. Dylan O’Keeffe, Nash Morris, David Wall, Glen Wood and Angelo Mouzouris completed the top 10.

In SP Tools Pro-Am, Adrian Flack took the top spot for the fifth time. He was 0.3s ahead of Sam Shahin while Matt Slavin and Belford were next.

The opening race is scheduled for 2:25pm on Friday and is a 40min series-within-series Enduro Cup race. Two shorter sprint races will complete the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

There were two practice sessions before Friday’s early morning qualifying and three races, one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The fastest times came in the latter of the two outings with James Lodge firing in a 2:35.7292 to be top of the timing. Series points leader Matt Hillyer was second fastest despite several off-track excursions at Turn 1.

Third quickest was Max Geoghegan, ahead of Ben Gomersall, Bradi Owen, Lachlan Gibbons and Brock Stinson who earlier tagged the wall at the Grate.

Ryan Tomsett, Jett Murray, Clay Richards, Josh Anderson, Charlie Nash and Zane Rinaldi was another who had an incident in that region, were the ones that went sub-1:37.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Ahead of four races over the next three days, Borg has qualified fastest for Round 4. The Isuzu D-MAX driver posted a best time of 2:28.0415 which was less than a tenth quicker than Cody Brewczynski in the leading Toyota Hilux.

Third fastest was Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) ahead of Cameron Crick (Ford Ranger) and series leader and Borg’s teammate, Adam Marjoram.

In the 23-car grid the rest of the top 10 was made up of David Sieders (Mazda BT-50), Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Craig Woods (Hilux), Ryal Harris (in a damaged BT-50 after contact with Richard Mork at McPhillamy) and Ben Walsh (Hilux).

Heritage Revival

A favourite with drivers and fans alike, the category drew a huge field of actual race cars that covered the era from 1973 to the mid-90s. There were Group C and A, Super Touring, Future Tourers, 5.0 Litre V8s, Supercars and more.

Ben Eggleston won the opening race in his HRT Holden Commodore VR. He led at the start before passed by Chris Stillwell in the Caltex Ford Sierra. Eggleston resumed the leader with the Sierra shed a diff output shaft.

Tony Alford (Nissan Skyline GTR R32) and Greg Murphy (ProDuct Commodore VN) diced for second before the Godzilla pulled clear for second. Fourth went to Kiwi Kane Lawson (Advantage Racing Commodore VP) ahead of David Murphy (Longhurst Ford Falcon EF) and James Brock (Biante Commodore VS Future Tourer).

Notable names that competed were John Bowe, 15th in the STP Commodore, Premi Air team owner and 26th, Peter Xiberras in the Bob Jane T-Marts Commodore.

Paul Stubber was up to seventh in the Allan Moffat Mazda RX7 until it smacked the wall before Forest Elbow and buckled a rim. Event organiser Ed Singleton also retired his Roadways Commodore VH.