Last year, National Motor Racing Museum curator Brad Owen upped his commitment to the prize by including the chance to sit behind the wheel of Allan Moffat’s iconic 1977 Bathurst-winning XC Falcon or Peter Brock’s legendary 1984 ‘Big Banger’ Commodore.

This year the commitment has extended again to include a $250 gift voucher which can be spent in the museum’s gift shop at the end of the tour.

The museum is an absolute must-do for motorsport fans, but the raffle winners get a truly unique experience thanks to the generosity of Owen who provides a one-on-one after hours private viewing each year.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sports’ biggest stakeholders to create the fifth annual Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Prize experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as Super VIP guests at the Great Race, including the Friday night museum visit.

Fans can buy their $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

The National Motor Racing Museum, located adjacent to the Mount Panorama circuit, celebrates the rich history of Australian motorsport and has grown substantially over the years to cover all facets of the sport from the 1920s to the current day.

The stories of drivers, events and other personalities are relayed through a terrific collection of original trophies, race suits, leathers, helmets, rare footage and images.

“The National Motor Racing Museum at Bathurst is proud to have been associated with the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle since its inception and to have increased our involvement each year,” said Owen.

“Obviously the Bathurst 1000 weekend is our busiest period of the year, but it is satisfying to be able to give the winners an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour after we have officially closed the doors on Friday night.

“They always leave with a smile on their face, so we must be doing something right. This year they will leave with $250 worth of merchandise as well.”

Pirtek CEO Mark Devitt said that addition of the $250 gift voucher for the museum gift shop was a way of keeping the raffle fresh and giving fans yet another reason to be involved.

“The Motorsport museum at Mount Panorama really is like a holy grail for Australian motorsport fans and we have appreciated the support of Brad and his team since our inaugural event,” said Devitt.

“The one-on-one after hours tour of the museum is a highlight of the weekend for the winners.

“Last year Brad increased the commitment by offering the winners the chance to sit in a Bathurst-winning car driven by either Peter Brock or Allan Moffat, which was incredible.

“This year we have even more involvement with a $250 gift voucher that can be spent in the museum gift shop at the end of the tour.”

The Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize raffle has reached a significant milestone after being launched for the fifth consecutive year.

Created by Pirtek as a fundraising program for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, the annual ‘Super Raffle’ has become regarded as one of the best fan-focused activations in world sports and an annual must-do for sports fans.

The winner and a guest will be treated to a ‘Willy Wonka-type’ experience at Australia’s Great Race with one of the highlights waving the green flag to start the event.

As well controlling the start of the race, first prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the race director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek merchandise pack.

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.

On top of all the items listed, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two course car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 15th September 2025 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

