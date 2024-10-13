Starting from the back of the 26-car field, Chahda endured two off-track excursions during his opening stint before handing over to rookie co-driver Brad Vaughan.

Vaughan soon found more trouble – tagged into a spin at Forrest’s Elbow by front-running contender Chaz Mostert on lap 23.

The Boost Mobile Camaro spun into the outside fence and had its front spoiler ripped off thanks to a secondary touch from the Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang.

Vaughan dragged his damaged car to the pits while Mostert carried on, seemingly untroubled in sixth place.

Speaking before Vaughan’s incident, Super2 veteran Chahda had explained his opening stint troubles.

“I think I started pretty good, I just burnt the tyres off again, exactly the same as the first stint at Sandown,” he said.

“They’re such a hard car to work out, it’s only my second go at doing that really. Trying to learn not to tear the tyres up too much is something we need to focus on.

“I canned the tyre that hard, it got to the point where once I was having loses under brakes, it was hard to catch.”