A field of 26 cars and 52 drivers will contest the 2024 running of the Great Race, which is the showpiece event on the Supercars Championship schedule.

The category’s 24 full-time entries are joined by wildcards from Triple Eight Race Engineering and Matt Chahda Motorsport.

There are 16 Chevrolet Camaros and 10 Ford Mustangs in the field, each built to the Gen3 Supercars platform that debuted in 2023.

The field features 10 previous winners: Craig Lowndes (7 wins), Garth Tander (5), Jamie Whincup (4), Will Davison (2), Chaz Mostert (2), Nick Percat (1), Mark Winterbottom (1), David Reynolds (1), Lee Holdsworth (1) and Richie Stanaway (1).

There are also six Bathurst 1000 rookies: Ryan Wood (the only rookie primary driver), Aaron Cameron, Cameron Crick, Cameron McLeod, Brad Vaughan and Cooper Murray.

Just seven driver pairings carry over from 2024: Cam Waters/James Moffat, Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto, Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso, Mostert/Holdsworth, Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup, Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys and Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda.

There are six New Zealanders – Andre Heimgartner, Jaxon Evans, Ryan Wood, Matt Payne, Richie Stanaway, Fabian Coulthard – and 46 Australians.

Stanaway is the only defending winner as Shane van Gisbergen, victor in three of the past four years, departed the category at the end of 2023 to embark on a career in NASCAR.

Entry list: 2024 Bathurst 1000

No Team Primary driver Co-driver Car 1 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Chevrolet Camaro 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ryan Wood Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang 3 Blanchard Racing Team Aaron Love Aaron Cameron Ford Mustang 4 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Cameron Crick Chevrolet Camaro 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang 7 Blanchard Racing Team James Courtney Jack Perkins Ford Mustang 8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Chevrolet Camaro 9 Erebus Motorsport Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda Chevrolet Camaro 10 Matt Stone Racing Nick Percat Dylan O’Keeffe Chevrolet Camaro 11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang 12 Brad Jones Racing Jaxon Evans Dean Fiore Chevrolet Camaro 14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Jaylyn Robotham Chevrolet Camaro 17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Kai Allen Ford Mustang 18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Chevrolet Camaro 19 Grove Racing Matt Payne Garth Tander Ford Mustang 20 Team 18 David Reynolds Warren Luff Chevrolet Camaro 23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Cameron McLeod Chevrolet Camaro 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang 26 Grove Racing Richie Stanaway Dale Wood Ford Mustang 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding David Russell Chevrolet Camaro 55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Tyler Everingham Ford Mustang 87 Triple Eight Race Engineering Will Brown Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro 88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Chevrolet Camaro 96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Chevrolet Camaro 118* Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt Chahda Brad Vaughan Chevrolet Camaro 888* Triple Eight Craig Lowndes Cooper Murray Chevrolet Camaro

*denotes wildcard entry