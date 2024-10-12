The third race for the huge field of touring cars got off to a spectacular start when Paul Stubber (Mazda RX-7) and Mark Taylor (VL Commodore) clashed at the first corner.

That left Stubber limping up Mountain Straight with a tyre failure.

There was more action to come at The Cutting with a traffic jam prompted by Trevor Sheumack spinning his BMW 318i.

That effectively brought the rest of the field to a stop, but not before Jamie McDonald (VP Commodore) clattered into the back of Martin Wagg’s ex-Peter Brock Holden Racing Team Commodore.

Remarkably, the majority of the field was able to continue for a shortened race, although there was one last twist when Lindsay Woollard’s VC Commodore spun on the way into The Chase.

The car hit the wall and went perilously close to collecting Carl Muller’s Capri, that was parked on the side of the track.

Ben Eggleston continued his winning streak in his HRT VR Commodore ahead of Tony Alford in the Nissan GT-R and Greg Murphy in the VN Commodore.