Allen crashed in qualifying for the Super2 Series. He lost control of the #1 Holden ZB Commodore on approach to Reid Park, causing sizeable damage to the left side of the car.

Eggleston Motorsport only just got the car in a raceable condition moments before the cars rolled out to the dummy grid for Race 9. As the car was sent from its garage, the Eggleston Motorsport team roared.

The team was so short on time that Allen’s car took to the grid still sporting wounds from the crash.

“Around this joint, it bites you hard when you have a little mistake,” Allen told Speedcafe.

“The boys, as you can see, have done an unbelievable job. I can’t believe it’s even here.

“I’ve just got to salvage whatever I can. Starting down the back so I’ve just got to finish. If the car is okay, I’ll have a go. If not, I’ve just got to finish somewhere and see what happens.

“It’s been an unreal effort. I think the boys are going to sleep well tonight. I’ve just got to try and get something together and see what we can do.

“It’s going to be hard. We’ll see how we go. Vibes are high. We’ve achieved something. We’ve got the car out there. Let’s just see how we go.”

Allen said he was “tender but okay” after the crash. Dick Johnson Racing has been helping Allen with rehabilitation after the crash.

“Left shoulder is sore but the boys at DJR and the physio down there has been sorting me right out,” he said.

“I’ll be fine. Still a bit of shock but you’ve just got to regroup and go again.”

Allen made the start of Race 9, albeit with a sick sounding car.