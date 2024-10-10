Vaughan clocked a 2:06.779s, leading his Tickford Autosport teammates Rylan Gray and Lochie Dalton in the 40-minute session.
The session was red-flagged just 10 minutes in when Elliott Cleary crashed his Holden ZB Commodore on the run down The Mountain. Cleary’s car stopped out of the Dipper and brought proceedings to a halt.
At the time, Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Zach Bates led the way on a 2:07.211s from Dalton, Gray, Aaron Cameron, and Jobe Stewart.
The session resumed and with 15 minutes to go the second red flag flew when Super3 Series leader Burcher crashed heavily at McPhillamy Park.
The Matt White Motorsport Nissan Altima suffered significant damage to right side, caving in the right front corner and the right rear.
Burcher limped his car back to the pit lane before stopping at pit entry as the red flag was drawn.
Super3 series leader finds the wall across the top of the Mountain!
Another red flag follows…#Super2 #Super3 #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/hBzUroN1fh
— Dunlop Series (@Dunlop_Series) October 9, 2024
That set up a 10-minute run to the chequered flag. Dalton was quickest to that point with a 2:06.983 but that was eclipsed by Gray with just over three minutes remaining by 0.040s.
With two minutes remaining, Super2 Series debutant Jackson Rice gave the Hell Corner wall a whack in the #37 Matt Chahda Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore.
Rice finds the wall at Hell Corner as Vaughan goes fastest!#Super2 #Super3 #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/yTsVjFDD2x
— Dunlop Series (@Dunlop_Series) October 9, 2024
Vaughan’s chart-topping time came with one minute to go, putting him 0.164s clear of Gray.
After the Tickford Autosport top three came Bates and Stewart with Max Vidau the top rookie for Anderson Motorsport in sixth.
The top 10 was completed by series leader Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport), Aaron Cameron (Blanchard Racing Team), Jarrod Hughes (Image Racing), and Mason Kelly (Kelly Racing).
Results: Dunlop Series Bathurst 1000, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/s
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Brad Vaughan
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.779
|2
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.944
|3
|5
|Lochie Dalton
|Fiducian Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:06.984
|4
|25
|Zach Bates
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:07.061
|5
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Academy
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:07.158
|6
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:07.297
|7
|17
|Max Vidau
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.324
|8
|1
|Kai Allen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:07.401
|9
|27
|Aaron Cameron
|SCHRAMM Group Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.407
|10
|22
|Mason Kelly
|SCHRAMM Group Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:07.733
|11
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:07.782
|12
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:07.890
|13
|20
|Reuben Goodall
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:08.007
|14
|88
|Jonathon Webb
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:08.329
|15
|3
|Thomas Maxwell
|MW Motorsport
|Nissan L33 Altima
|2:08.343
|16
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:09.041
|17
|15
|Cody Burcher
|MW Motorsport
|Nissan L33 Altima
|2:09.585
|18
|999
|Bailey Sweeny
|Image Racing
|Holden VF Commodore
|2:09.608
|19
|19
|Elliott Cleary
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:10.753
|20
|37
|Jackson Rice
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Holden ZB Commodore
|2:13.106