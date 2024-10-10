Vaughan clocked a 2:06.779s, leading his Tickford Autosport teammates Rylan Gray and Lochie Dalton in the 40-minute session.

The session was red-flagged just 10 minutes in when Elliott Cleary crashed his Holden ZB Commodore on the run down The Mountain. Cleary’s car stopped out of the Dipper and brought proceedings to a halt.

At the time, Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Zach Bates led the way on a 2:07.211s from Dalton, Gray, Aaron Cameron, and Jobe Stewart.

The session resumed and with 15 minutes to go the second red flag flew when Super3 Series leader Burcher crashed heavily at McPhillamy Park.

The Matt White Motorsport Nissan Altima suffered significant damage to right side, caving in the right front corner and the right rear.

Burcher limped his car back to the pit lane before stopping at pit entry as the red flag was drawn.

That set up a 10-minute run to the chequered flag. Dalton was quickest to that point with a 2:06.983 but that was eclipsed by Gray with just over three minutes remaining by 0.040s.

With two minutes remaining, Super2 Series debutant Jackson Rice gave the Hell Corner wall a whack in the #37 Matt Chahda Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore.

Vaughan’s chart-topping time came with one minute to go, putting him 0.164s clear of Gray.

After the Tickford Autosport top three came Bates and Stewart with Max Vidau the top rookie for Anderson Motorsport in sixth.

The top 10 was completed by series leader Kai Allen (Eggleston Motorsport), Aaron Cameron (Blanchard Racing Team), Jarrod Hughes (Image Racing), and Mason Kelly (Kelly Racing).

