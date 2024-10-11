The Dick Johnson Racing veteran came unstuck through The Dipper in the dying moments of the 40-minute session.

Davison ran wide through the right-hand approach before sliding on dirt left from David Reynolds’ shunt at the same spot earlier in the session.

The Shell V-Power Mustang clouted the left-side wall with its left-rear corner before crossing the track and making right-side contact with the right hand wall.

“Fortunately Will is okay,” DJR team principal Ryan Story told Speedcafe of his driver, who ended up 16th in the qualifying order.

“It was a big accident, it was a 58G hit. He was taken to the medical centre where the medical team led by Dr Carl Le took terrific care of him.

“The doctors gave him a good, thorough examination and fortunately released him quite quickly.

“He’s sore and quite bruised but all things considered, for a hit that big he’s doing very well.”

Story reported that the #17 Mustang is “doing less well”, with further investigation required before it becomes clear if the car can be fixed at the circuit.

“The boys are looking at the car now,” said Story of the machine that Davison shares with young gun Kai Allen, who had his own big crash in Super2 qualifying today.

“We have sought dispensation to break curfew tonight.

“We believe based on the preliminary inspection that it may be possible to repair it, but as you know, these things can be like an onion: the more layers you pull back, it might get better, it might get worse.

“It was certainly a big hit. Fortunately, with these Gen3 cars the front and rear clips are removable and replaceable.

“The damage at the rear is quite significant, it’s basically torn the tube off the birdcage and that will obviously be needing to be replaced.

“But as for the rest of it, we’ll need to have a good look at it.”

Story added that it “remains to be seen” if the car’s engine – which features the GT3 crankshaft and arrived at the circuit yesterday – can be re-used if the car is repairable.