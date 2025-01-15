Schumacher, a Bathurst local and highly-competitive Am GT driver, will form part of a Pro-Am entry for the Perth-based Arise Racing entry.

He will be joined by Arise regulars Jaxon Evans and Elliott Shutte, as well as factory Ferrari import Alessio Rovera.

The Pro-Am entry will run alongside the all-Pro Arise line-up of Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and Daniel Serra.

Featured Videos

Schumacher is best known for his Aussie GT and Bathurst 12 Hour exploits in Audis, with this set to be his first start in a Ferrari 296 GT3.

“It’s amazing to join Arise Racing GT in the Ferrari, especially in my home town for this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Schumacher.

“Driving with the Ferrari brand is literally something most can only dream of, so for sure I am pinching myself with this opportunity.”

“I am privileged to be co-driving alongside Alessio, Jaxon, and Elliott. Together, we make a very strong team. I am committed to giving my best for the team and cannot wait to get started.”

AF Corse regular Rovera was second in the LMP2 Pro-Am class in the European Le Mans Series last year, as well finishing third in the World Endurance Championship’s LMGT3 class, with this deal to mark both his Bathurst and Australian debuts.

“I’m very excited to be racing with Team Arise Racing GT,” said the 29-year-old Italian.

“This will be my first time in Australia and my first experience on the Mount Panorama circuit. I can’t wait to take on such an iconic track in a 12-hour race with my new teammates and with such a great team.”

Supercars full-timer Evans and Schutte, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a solid GT World Challenge Australia season with Arise that saw them finish third in the final standings – despite it being Schutte’s debut season in GT racing.

“Five years ago, if someone had told me I’d be on the grid at the [Bathurst] 12 Hour in a Ferrari GT3, I’d have thought they were properly crazy,” said the West Aussie.

“Coming from computer games and driver search competitions, it’s surreal to be given an opportunity to compete at this level, especially at such an iconic race.

“The challenge ahead is immense, but sharing the car with the likes of Jaxon, Alessio, and Brad gives me a lot of confidence – we’ve got a great package and a brilliant team behind us.”

Evans added: “Starting the season at the Bathurst 12 Hour is always incredible, and this year’s partnership with Arise Racing GT feels super exciting. Having Ferrari factory ace Alessio Rovera and Brad Schumacher join Elliott and I gives us a strong shot at Pro-Am honours.”