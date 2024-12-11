Leitch will lead the team’s efforts in Silver Cup alongside Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Tony D’Alberto, Grant Denyer, and owner-driver Adrian Deitz.

For the 2025 running, Leitch replaces team owner David Wall in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II.

D’Alberto and Deitz will start their sixth consecutive Bathurst 12 Hour together while Denyer lines up for his fourth with the team.

Leitch was a front-runner in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS with Melbourne Performance Centre and co-driver Tim Miles.

The pair were race winners and podium finishers throughout the year with Leitch’s personal efforts highlighted by pole position at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Leitch recently won the Pro-Am class at the Lamborghini World Finals and is something of a GT3 all-rounder having raced an Audi R8, Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 911, and Lamborghini Huracan this year.

Wall said Leitch’s signing comes with the ambition of bettering their 12th place finish overall in the 2024 race.

“With Adrian, we’re working very hard on building our relationship with Lamborghini and showcasing what we can do with them and the car, so when the opportunity to put Brendon in the car came up it was too good to pass up,” said Wall.

“He is an incredible talent and I don’t think there are many in the world who understand the Lamborghini GT3 platform better, which puts us in a really good position to get the most from the package next year.”

Deitz said Leitch’s signing brings added expertise to the team, which will be supported by Lamborghini.

“Brendon knows the car and has a strong working relationship with the Lamborghini Squadra Corse engineers who will once again be traveling from Italy to provide technical support for us,” said Deitz.

“He’s been super impressive in GTWCA and overseas this year. Our engineer Paul Forgie has been watching him closely for a while. We’re confident Brendon will help us unlock the potential that we know is in the car.”

Deitz hailed Wall’s efforts in the driver’s seat. His substitution will allow the team owner to focus on the team’s operations.

“David Wall has been very gracious in stepping out of the driver’s seat to create that opportunity,” Deitz added.

“I thought his double stint in the rain in 2024 when he was battling the Euro factory drivers well inside the top ten was one of the drives of the race.

“I am sure his experience will be invaluable to us on the other side of the pit wall this year.”

Leitch’s program this year has been the biggest of his career to date with starts in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, Intercontinental GT Challenge, and 24H Series.

“I can’t wait, the 12 Hour wasn’t a race that was in the planning for 2025 but it’s an opportunity I can’t wait to grab. Huge thanks to Adrian and the team for inviting me along,” said Leitch.

“Racing at Bathurst for the first time this year was one of those moments I’ll remember forever, and it was one of the most fun weekends I’ve had, so to get back there and this time in the Lamborghini will be another great experience.

“To team up with Adrian, Tony and Grant is like joining up with a bunch of legends, I’ve been watching their racing for a long time

“I’m a Lambo guy through and through and have been in their cars for four years, racing in SuperTrofeo, Asian Le Mans, Michelin Le Mans Cup and elsewhere so I know the car really well.

“I hope I can help the team build their program and work with the guys from Lamborghini to really get the full potential out of the car for everyone.”

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on January 31-February 2.