A grid of 16 cars has been confirmed. A handful of the newer Ferrari 296 Challenge cars have been locked in.
A pre-season test was recently held at Sydney Motorsport Park where several competitors got their first taste of the new cars.
The field includes a mix of 296 Challenge and 488 Challenge Evo cars. It’s expected the field will be mostly made up of 296 Challenge cars with five 488 Challenge Evo entries.
Zagame Motorsport and MC Corsa have been tasked with running the cars.
The series will have one 25-minute practice on Friday at 7:55pm AEDT before qualifying at 11:30am, which will take in 30 minutes. Race 1, a 30-minute affair, gets underway at 3:05pm that afternoon.
The second qualifying takes place on Saturday at 11:35am, another 30-minute session. Race 2 is slated for 3:20pm.
Entry List: Ferrari Challenge Australasia, Bathurst 12 Hour
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Team
|Dealership
|1
|Mark Hudders
|Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Sydney
|7
|Jim Pollicina
|Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Sydney
|22
|Antoine Gittany
|Pirelli
|Zagame Autosport
|Ferrari Sydney
|23
|Cameron Campbell
|Pirelli
|Zagame Autosport
|Ferrari Richmond
|44
|TBC
|TBC
|MC Corsa
|TBC
|99
|Ernst Kirchmayr
|Pirelli
|Zagame Autosport
|Kessel AUTO
|105
|Masahiro Taguchi
|Shell
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Brisbane
|111
|Tony Baildon
|Shell
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Brisbane
|117
|Enzo Cheng
|Shell
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Sydney
|127
|David Trewrn
|Shell
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Gold Coast
|170
|David Frish
|Shell
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Sydney
|177
|Jarrod Ferrari
|488
|MC Corsa
|Barbagallo Ferrari
|212
|Michael Stephan
|488
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari North Shore
|216
|Chris Huang
|488
|Zagame Autosport
|Ferrari Richmond
|233
|Manu Nithianantha
|488
|MC Corsa
|Ferrari Brisbane
|293
|K. Iritani
|488
|MC Corsa
|Cornes Osaka