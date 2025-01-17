The car features the names of the Scott Taylor family’s pet dogs, Maddox and Indigo, on either side.

It’s a slightly less serious aside, which is supporting an important cause with the car once again featuring the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia prominently on the bonnet.

The #222 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be run by Ashley Seward Motorsport and features a star-studded line-up of Craig Lowndes, Cameron Waters, and Thomas Randle.

“We don’t leave much on the table when it comes to design and presentation, and this year’s look is no different,” said eponymous team owner Scott Taylor.Taylor.

“The Prostate Cancer Foundation was brought to us from Craig and Lara [Lowndes], and it’s something we don’t know as much as we should.

“The message is to get checked, which is on the rear wing of the car, and there’s too many men who don’t understand how important it is to get examined.

“Of course, we’ll be raising money, and that’s important, but the key message is to get checked.

“On the lighter side, having our dog’s names on the back creates so much interest. They are our family’s best friend and we love having them on the ride with us.”

The team has high aspirations for 2025 after finishing seventh with technical trouble a year ago.

“In last year’s 12 Hour, we fought hard and the boys did a brilliant job, but we should have done even better,” said Taylor.

“An engine part issue saw us down on power, so we were fighting with one hand behind our back.

“The bit that excites me is that we have unlocked more power, so we’re going there knowing that we have a great package.

“It’s a big race, and there’s a lot of things that can go different ways but we feel we are in the best space to compete against the best in the world.”

This year marks the 12th tilt for Lowndes in the 12 Hour. He has two overall victories, complimenting his seven Bathurst 1000 crowns.

It’ll be Waters’ fourth start in the race and just the second for Randle.

The 2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will be held at Mount Panorama on January 31-February 2.