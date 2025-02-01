With fewer GT4 and Invitational class cars in the mix, the race is tipped to be an all-out sprint.

This year’s race features nine Pro entries and three cars in Pro-Am. Expect the outright win to be fought among these two classes.

The Silver and Bronze class have each attracted three cars apiece. Although they’re not expected to be contenders for the win, the Silver class could throw up some surprises.

Featured Videos

The GT4 grid features two brands – McLaren and Mercedes-AMG – while the Invitational class features a solitary KTM X-Bow GT2.

This year’s race features 27 international drivers from 15 countries. Six previous Bathurst 12 Hour winners are entered for a total of 12 race wins.

International stars include Intercontinental GT Challenge champion Charles Weerts, 24 Hour of Le Mans class winners Yasser Shahin and Morris Shuring, GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champions Lucas Auer and Maro Engel, GT World Challenge Europe Enduro Cup Champion Alessio Rovera, IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Pro winner Laurin Heinrich, and last year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours winner Ricardo Feller.

PRO

#26 – Arise Racing – Chaz Mostert/Will Brown/Daniel Serra – Ferrari 296

#32 – Team WRT – Augusto Farfus/Sheldon van der Linde/Kelvin van der Linde – BMW M4

#46 – Team WRT – Valentino Rossi/Charles Weerts/Rafaelle Marciello – BMW M4

#75 – 75 Express – Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon/Luca Stolz – Mercedes-AMG

#77 – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Maximilian Gotz/Lucas Auer/Jayden Ojeda – Mercedes-AMG

#183 – Jamec Racing/Melbourne Performance Centre – Liam Talbot/Broc Feeney/Ricardo Feller – Audi R8

#222 – Scott Taylor Motorsport – Craig Lowndes/Thomas Randle/Cameron Waters – Mercedes-AMG

#888 – Team GMR – Maro Engel/Maxime Martin/Mikael Grenier – Mercedes-AMG

#911 – Absolute Racing – Matt Campbell/Ayhancan Guven/Alessio Picariello – Porsche 911

PRO-AM

#36 – Arise Racing – Jaxon Evans/Brad Schumacher/Elliott Schutte/Alessio Rovera – Ferrari 296

#44 – Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport – Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua/Scott Andrews – Audi R8

#91 – The Bend – Yasser Shahin/Sam Shahin/Laurin Heinrich/Morris Schuring – Porsche 911

SILVER

#14 – Volante Rosso Motorsport – Jaylyn Robotham/Jamie Day/Mateo Villagomez – Aston Martin Vantage

#47 – Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport – James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris /David Russell/Luke Youlden – Mercedes-AMG

#93 – Wall Racing – Adrian Deitz/Tony D’Alberto/Grant Denyer/Brendon Leitch – Lamborghini Huracan

BRONZE

#4 – Grove Racing– Stephen Grove/Brenton Grove/Fabian Schiller – Mercedes-AMG

#9 – Hallmarc Racing – Marc Cini/Lee Holdsworth/Dean Fiore – Audi R8

#27 – Heart of Racing by SPS – Ross Gunn/Zacharie Robichon/Ian James – Mercedes-AMG

GT4

#19 – Team Nineteen – Mark Griffith/Adam Christodoulou/Daniel Bilski – Mercedes-AMG

#24 – Method Motorsport – Anthony Levitt/Jake Santalucia/Josh Buchan – McLaren Artura

#25 – Method Motorsport – Tom Hayman/Paul Buccini/Ryan Sorensen – McLaren Artura

INVITATIONAL

#50 – Vantage Team KTM – David Crampton/Trent Harrison /Glen Wood – KTM X-Bow GT2