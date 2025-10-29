Patriarch Tony Quinn will share a car with sons Klark Quinn and Kent Quinn as well as grandson Ryder Quinn.

Despite motorsport mogul Quinn recently taking ownership of a brand new Ford Mustang GT3, the quartet will drive a Melbourne Performance Centre-prepared Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Whether the Mustang makes it to Mount Panorama is unclear, although Quinn flagged to Speedcafe earlier this year he may put Triple Eight stars Broc Feeney and Will Brown in the car.

Speaking with Greg Rust on Rusty’s Garage, Quinn revealed racing with his family was a long-held ambition, one that he will finally realise in 2026.

“I always had this vision or this dream that one day it would be great to drive at an endurance event with my son, Klark, and grandson, Ryder,” Quinn said.

“But obviously, I had many years to wait until Ryder was old enough.

“People say to me, what do you have on your bucket list? I really don’t have anything because I’ve kind of done all the things that I wanted to do except for this endurance thing. Doing an endurance race is probably the most enjoyable thing if things go reasonably well.

“But then through a series of life things, we all went off and did our different things. Klark’s kind of retired from racing. Ryder grew up and started racing. Kent has been racing a lot recently as well. And I just carried on bumbling around the tracks and doing my thing.

“And it’s only recently that we’ve managed to decide maybe it’s something that Popeye – they call me Popeye – that Popeye would love to do, it means a lot to him so we should all make a little bit of a special effort and make it happen.

“The plan is to go there as the Quinn boys and have a crack, but there is no interest in competing competitively.

“We basically just want to go there, and we want to start. I’ve promised that Ryder can qualify and do the first two stints or five stints, I don’t care. And then we just need to survive, and we need to finish. So that’s the plan.”

All eight of Tony and Klark’s previous Bathurst 12 Hour starts have been together. However, it’s been a long time between drinks, with their last start in 2017 with Grant Denyer and Andrew Waite in a McLaren 650S.

“I never thought that we would achieve the dream, I never… I thought that was it gone,” Quinn said.

“But no. I’m going to deliberately go up and down pit lane and explain to all these teams and drivers that, look, we’re not racing with you. We’re not racing against you. We’re not going to take your prize or whatever.

“So don’t take us out, don’t hit us, we’ll get out of the way for sure.”