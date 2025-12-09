The three generations of Quinn tested at Winton Motor Raceway on Tuesday, putting themselves and the Melbourne Performance Centre-run car through its paces.

Quinn earlier this year revealed plans to race with his sons Klark and Kent, along with grandson Ryder.

Dressed in bright purple, the car features no sponsors – only a giant ‘Q’ and the compulsory event-affiliated brands.

The family affair is one of enjoyment for the patriarch, not born out of a desire to win.

Quinn is hoping the bold design deters the frontrunners from having them off the road.

“It’s going to have no branding on it,” he said on Rusty’s Garage.

“It’s going to be a purple car – because purple is Popeye’s favourite colour – and it’s just going to have a big white Q on it. You know, the Quinn boys, that’s what we’re doing.

“No Game Over, none of that stuff. Just really simple so that it’ll stand out in the crowd for these European drivers… Don’t touch the purple car.”

Quinn said he is “a wee bit emotional” about the project.

“It’s strange. I’ve hired and fired thousands of people and confronted unions and confronted all sorts of dramas in my life, but this, this gets me,” he explained.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be bloody raining so that people won’t see my tears of joy.”

Next year will mark the first time since 2017 that Quinn has raced a GT3 car in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

His last start was with Klark Quinn, Grant Denyer, and Andrew Waite in a McLaren 650S GT3.