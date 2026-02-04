This year’s grid features 16 entries in the Pro class and another four in Pro-Am, making it one of the most competitive contests in recent years.

Bronze has drawn a strong nine-car grid while Silver features just two cars.

A total of 35 cars have entered, the most since the 2019 edition.

One car has dropped off the initial entry list after Craft-Bamboo Racing elected to run one Mercedes-AMG instead of the two the team had initially flagged.

A slew of current and former Supercars drivers will compete, including last year’s champion Chaz Mostert with Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle at Scott Taylor Motorsport.

This year’s event has drawn 12 manufacturers. Corvette makes its debut with the Z06 GT3.R while Ford also competes at The Mountain for the first time with its Mustang GT3.

Mercedes-AMG are the most well-represented with 10 cars while Porsche is next-best with five.

2026 Meguair’s Bathurst 12 Hour entry list