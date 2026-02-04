This year’s grid features 16 entries in the Pro class and another four in Pro-Am, making it one of the most competitive contests in recent years.
Bronze has drawn a strong nine-car grid while Silver features just two cars.
A total of 35 cars have entered, the most since the 2019 edition.
One car has dropped off the initial entry list after Craft-Bamboo Racing elected to run one Mercedes-AMG instead of the two the team had initially flagged.
A slew of current and former Supercars drivers will compete, including last year’s champion Chaz Mostert with Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle at Scott Taylor Motorsport.
This year’s event has drawn 12 manufacturers. Corvette makes its debut with the Z06 GT3.R while Ford also competes at The Mountain for the first time with its Mustang GT3.
Mercedes-AMG are the most well-represented with 10 cars while Porsche is next-best with five.
2026 Meguair’s Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
|Num
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Driver 4
|Make/Model
|Class
|2
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Alexandar Sims
|Nicky Catsburg
|Earl Bamber
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Pro
|6
|Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani Motorsport
|Jayden Ojeda
|Fabian Schiller
|Philip Ellis
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|7
|Team NZ
|Graeme John Dowsett
|Romain Leroux
|Chris Van Der Drift
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GT4
|9
|Hallmarc/Team MPC
|Marc Cini
|Dean Fiore
|Lee Holdsworth
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Bronze
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Bryce Fullwood
|Damien Hamilton
|Andrés Pato
|Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Pro-Am
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Bayley Hall
|Rylan Gray
|Marcos Flack
|TBA
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Silver
|21
|Herberth Motorsport
|Ralf Bohn
|Alfred Renauer
|Robert Renauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans
|Davide Rigon
|Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ian James
|Eduardo Alcide Barrichello
|Roman De Angelis
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Bronze
|32
|Team WRT
|Jordan Pepper
|Kelvin Van Der Linde
|Charles Weerts
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Pro
|42
|Method Motorsport
|Kevin Madsen
|Adrian Kunzle
|TBC
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Brendon Leitch
|Scott Andrews
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|45
|RAM Motorsport / GWR Australia
|Brett Hobson
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Garth Walden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Silver
|46
|Team WRT
|Augusto Farfus
|Raffaele Marciello
|Valentino Rossi
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Pro
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|David Russell
|Zac Bates
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Bronze
|50
|KTM Vantage Racing
|David Crampton
|Trent Harrison
|Glen Wood
|KTM X-BOW GT2
|Invitational
|61
|EBM
|Ricardo Feller
|Laurin Heinrich
|Klaus Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Pro
|64
|HRT Ford Racing
|Dennis Olsen
|Christopher Mies
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Pro
|75
|75 Express
|Kenny Habul
|Luca Stolz
|Jules Gounon
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Racing
|Maximilian Götz
|Ralf Aron
|Lucas Auer
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|79
|TSUNAMI RT
|Johannes Zelger
|Fabio Babini
|Daniel Gaunt
|Alex Fontana
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|86
|High Class Racing
|Kerong Li
|Anders Fjordbach
|Dorian Boccolacci
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|89
|Team KRC
|Cunfan Ruan
|Maxime Oosten
|Max Hesse
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Bronze
|93
|Wall Racing
|Marco Mapelli
|Antonio D’Alberto
|Grant Denyer
|Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II
|Bronze
|95
|Optimum Motorsport
|Garnet Patterson
|Ben Barnicoat
|Marvin Kirchhöfer
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Pro
|99
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim
|Ben Green
|Jordan Love
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Pro-Am
|100
|Grove Racing
|Brenton Grove
|Kai Allen
|Will Davison
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|101
|Q/Team MPC
|Anthony Quinn
|Kent Quinn
|Klark Quinn
|Ryder Quinn
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Bronze
|111
|111 Racing
|Darren Currie
|Axle Donaldson
|Daniel Stutterd
|IRC GT
|Invitational
|183
|Jamec Racing/Team MPC
|Brad Schumacher
|Christopher Haase
|Will Brown
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Pro
|193
|Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT
|Ryan Wood
|Christopher Froggatt
|Jonathan Hui
|Lorenzo Patrese
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Bronze
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Cameron Waters
|Chaz Mostert
|Thomas Randle
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|268
|Team BRM
|Steve Brooks
|Mark Rosser
|Alex Peroni
|James Golding
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Pro-Am
|888
|Mercedes-AMG Team GMR
|Maro Engel
|Mikael Grenier
|Maxime Martin
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Matt Campbell
|Alessio Picariello
|Bastian Buus
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Pro
