Brown has been named alongside speedy amateur Brad Schumacher and German Audi stalwart Christopher Haase in a Jamec Racing Team MPC R8 LMS Ultra.

The car has been entered in the Pro Class and could yet give Audi a record-equalling fourth Bathurst 12 Hour win, despite the marque having officially shut down its GT3 program at the end of 2024.

It’s Brown’s third different GT3 machine in three Bathurst campaigns following drives of a Triple Eight Mercedes and Arise Racing Ferrari in 2024 and ’25.

The 2024 Supercars champion is no stranger to Audi equipment, though, having finished runner-up alongside Schumacher in the 2024 GT World Challenge Australia season.

Brown was also scheduled to contest selected races last season alongside Schumacher, however clashing commitments kept the 2024 champion out of the seat.

News of the Bathurst entry was confirmed alongside the release of the full 35-car entry list for the February 13-15 event.

In 2025 Brown’s Triple Eight Supercars teammate Broc Feeney was a last-minute entrant aboard a Team MPC Audi entry which went on to score pole position through Ricardo Feller.

This year Feeney joins the HRT Ford Racing effort that will give the Mustang GT3 its Australian racing debut.

Elsewhere, reigning Supercars champion Chaz Mostert is teaming up with Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters and Thomas Randle aboard Scott Taylor Motorsport’s Mercedes.

Fellow 2025 Finals Series drivers Kai Allen (sharing a Grove Racing Mercedes that also includes Will Davison) and Ryan Wood (Ziggo Sport Tempesta Ferrari) will also contest the race.

James Golding is entered aboard an Audi, while Supercars rookie trio Jayden Ojeda (Tigani Mercedes), Zach Bates (Tigani Mercedes) and Rylan Gray (Volante Rosso Motorsport McLaren) complete the list of drivers doing the Bathurst-Sydney 500 double.