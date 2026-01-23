European GT squad Ziggo Sport Tempesta will team up with Perth-based Arise Racing GT to field a Ferrari 296 GT3 in the Pro-Am class at the 12 Hour.

Wood has been named as part of a four-man driver line-up along with Ziggo regulars Christopher Froggatt, Jonathan Hui and Lorenzo Patrese – who is the son of ex-F1 driver Riccardo Patrese.

The combined team will run under the Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT banner.

For Wood the 12 Hour debut follows some impressive outings in GT World Challenge Australia last season alongside Steve Brooks in an Audi.

He will also head to Bathurst race fit after a four-week stint competing in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy.

“[I’m] super pumped to make my Bathurst 12 Hour debut, and equally excited to be joining the Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT team in the beautiful Ferrari 296 GT3,” said Wood.

“It’s a bucket‑list race and a bucket‑list car to be driving, and getting the chance to take them on together feels incredibly special.

“Both teams have an incredibly successful history, and ARGT won the 12 Hour in Pro-Am last season, so the momentum heading into this event is huge.

“It’s the perfect platform to kickstart my 2026 season, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel in a couple of weeks time.”

Froggatt, co-founder of Tempesta Racing, added: “I’m incredibly excited to be heading to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 12 Hour for the first time.

“It’s a circuit and an event that needs no introduction, and to finally have the opportunity to compete there is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

“We’re arriving with what feels like a very competitive driver line-up and a strong Ferrari 296 GT3 package, supported by local team Arise Racing GT and competing under the Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT banner.

“It’s a huge challenge, but one I’m genuinely relishing, and I can’t wait to get on track and see what we can achieve together.”

Arise will also field an all-Pro Ferrari at the 12 Hour driven by Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and Jaxon Evans.