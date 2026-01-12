The Australian squad has named the Kiwi alongside Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra in its Pro Class entry for the February 13-15 event.

Evans won the Pro-Am class with Arise at Bathurst last year before completing a full GT World Challenge Australia campaign with the team.

He moves into the Pro entry which was shared at Bathurst in 2025 by Brazilian Serra, Chaz Mostert and Will Brown to a fourth place finish.

Evans’ Arise duties add to his Supercars co-driving role with Walkinshaw Andretti United, having lost his full-time ride with SCT Motorsport.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is always a highlight, and returning with Arise Racing GT is something I’m really looking forward to,” he said.

“A privilege to join Daniel and Davide in the Pro car for 2026 – a very strong program, and I’m keen to see what we can achieve as a group.”

Italian Rigon, 39, will be making his first Bathurst start since 2015, when he was part of an AF Corse Ferrari campaign.

“It’s fantastic to be back racing in Australia, to be able to race at the Bathurst 12 Hour, a spectacular competition contested on one of the most fascinating and challenging tracks in the world,” he said.

“It’s a race that puts drivers and cars alike to the test, where precise driving and the work of the whole team are essential if you want a good result.

“I’ll be returning to Bathurst 10 years after the one time I raced it before, back in 2016.

“I’m honoured I can do that with Arise Racing GT: I’ll give it my all, together with my teammates, to stand out in a great challenge.”

Arise Racing, which is the only Ferrari team entered for the event, is yet to announce its Pro-Am drivers.

Former Arise driver Mostert has already been confirmed as part of Scott Taylor Motorsport’s Mercedes team, replacing Craig Lowndes.