Feeney will lead the Blue Oval’s attack on the Bathurst 12 Hour, which takes place on February 13-15 – a week before the Supercars season opener in Sydney.

Ford is entering the 12 Hour with a single Mustang GT3 to be run by German outfit Haupt Racing Team under the HRT Ford Racing banner.

Feeney will share the entry with Ford GT3 regulars and former Bathurst 12 Hour winners Chris Mies and Dennis Olsen.

German Mies won the Aussie event in 2011 and ’12 while driving for Audi, while Norwegian Olsen triumphed with Porsche in 2019.

Feeney, 23, already has four Bathurst 12 Hour starts in GT3 cars to his name, spread across Mercedes-AMG and Audi equipment.

The Mustang GT3 call-up comes as Triple Eight switches from GM to Ford for the 2026 Supercars season.

Triple Eight is expected to have a minor involvement in the Bathurst campaign as it largely focuses on its Supercars efforts.

Feeney endured a heartbreaking end to the 2025 season, losing the Supercars title to Chaz Mostert in a dramatic Adelaide Grand Final.