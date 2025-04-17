The Harding Performance squad was a revelation at last year’s production car enduro, finishing fourth outright and a clear winner of the A1 class in its Golf R.

This year, the goals are loftier again with the team taking on a latest-spec eighth-generation Golf R.

The hope appears to lie with the weather gods, with team figurehead Iain Salteri hopeful that rain could help Harding Performance end the long-standing dominance of BMW at the Easter event.

“Last year we took it to the BMWs, and only just missed out on an outright podium,” he said.

“We went into the weekend knowing we could compete with them. They’re faster in a straight line but we wanted to prove you don’t need a BMW to do well at the 6 Hour.

“This year the BMWs are one year older and we are turning up with a new car. The outright podium is well in contention!”

“We know that the BMWs are nowhere in the wet, and there’s a chance of rain on Sunday. Our [all-wheel-drive] Golf R is epic in those conditions

“Our strategy team is the best in pit lane. They’ll have us at the front all day”

Salteri will share the new Golf with Cem Yucel.