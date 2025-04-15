The key voice for the broadcast will be the man now synonymous with both the 12- and 6-hour races at Mount Panorama, Richard Craill.

He will lead the call for the Bathurst 6 Hour sessions including Sunday’s race alongside Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bargwanna.

Jason won’t be the only Bargwanna involved either, with his son – and Trans Am racer – Ben Bargwanna working the pit lane across the weekend along with experienced broadcaster Aaron Noonan.

Matt Naulty will call what promise to be action-packed sessions and races for the combined Trans Am/TA2 field while Brian van der Wakker and Speedcafe’s national contributor Garry O’Brien will also call sessions for the 6 Hour and support categories across the weekend.

Coverage of the Bathurst 6 Hour starts with a live stream on the official website from 8:20am Saturday before the coverage switches to Fox Sports and Kayo at 12pm.

The opening Trans Am race and Bathurst 6 Hour qualifying will also feature live on SBS from 1pm.

On Sunday, coverage kicks off on Fox Sports and Kayo at 9:45am before SBS joins in at 11am.

Overseas viewers can watch live via the Bathurst 6 Hour YouTube channel across the weekend.