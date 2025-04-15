The Trans Am Series will be joined by TA2 Muscle Car Series competitors for its second round as well.
The two categories will race together on the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour undercard on April 18-20 and will have two 45-minute races across the weekend.
The field is made up largely of Ford Mustangs with 28 of the pony cars alongside 12 Chevrolet Camaros and a single Dodge Challenger driven by Hayden Jackson.
The entry list is headlined by last year’s Trans Am title winner Todd Hazelwood and a slew of Super2 Series drivers.
New Zealand’s Ayrton Hodson will make his series debut alongside the likes of fellow Super2 drivers Nash Morris, Ben Gomersall, and Jarrod Hughes.
PremiAir Racing Supercars driver James Golding also returns as well as co-drivers James Moffat (Tickford Racing) and Jack Smith (Brad Jones Racing).
Hazelwood leads the Trans Am Series standings on 122 points ahead of Ben Grice (85) and Tom Davies (74). Nash Morris and Nathan Herne round out the top five on 56 and 54 points apiece.
Trans Am action begins on Friday with a 30-minute practice at 12:15pm AEST.
Saturday features back-to-back 15-minute qualifying sessions, the first at 10:20am AEST. The first race is scheduled for later that day at 2:05pm AEST.
Trans Am will be the curtain raiser to the Bathurst 6 Hour, with the second race at 9:55am AEST on Sunday.
Entry list: Trico Trans Am Series, Mount Panorama
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Team/Sponsor
|Class
|1
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang
|TFH Racing
|Outright
|2
|Adam Garwood
|Ford Mustang
|Garwood Motorsport
|Outright
|03
|Ben Grive
|Ford Mustang
|All American Drivelines
|Outright
|4
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford Mustang
|Crutcher Developments
|Pro Am
|5
|Blake Tracey
|Ford Mustang
|Auto Openers Garage Door Openers
|Outright
|7
|Jackson Rice
|Ford Mustang
|Dream Racing Australia / First National Real Estate
|Outright
|8
|Lachlan Evennett
|Ford Mustang
|CAMM Racing GRM
|Outright
|9
|Cameron Laws
|Ford Mustang
|Castle Railing / All Class Training
|Pro Am
|11
|Michael Coulter
|Ford Mustang
|Turps Tippers
|Pro Am
|12
|Mark Bailey
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Jax Tyres & Auto / TFH Racing
|Pro Am
|14
|Jason Pryde
|Chevrolet Camaro
|JPM / Waltec Motorsport
|Pro Am
|18
|Diesel Thomas
|Ford Mustang
|TFH Racing
|Pro Am
|23
|John Holinger
|Ford Mustang
|Holinger Racing
|Pro Am
|29
|Nathan Herne
|Ford Mustang
|BlueGold Industries/NHR
|Outright
|31
|James Golding
|Ford Mustang
|CTE – Custom Transport Equipment GRM
|Outright
|32
|Ayrton Hodson
|Ford Mustang
|Eyespy Security Australia / Ashley Jarvis Racing
|Outright
|33
|Jordan Cox
|Ford Mustang
|Schaeffler GRM
|Outright
|34
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|Outright
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Ford Mustang
|UNIT Racing & TFH Racing
|Outright
|37
|Josh Haynes
|Ford Mustang
|Herzog Steel
|Outright
|42
|Tom Davies
|Ford Mustang
|Tom Davies Racing GRM
|Outright
|50
|Paul Hadley
|Chevrolet Camaro
|IES Motorsports
|Pro Am
|51
|Graham Cheney
|Chevrolet Camaro
|IES Motorsports
|Pro Am
|54
|Brett Niall
|Chevrolet Camaro
|STR Tribridge Holdings
|Pro Am
|55
|Charlie Nash
|Ford Mustang
|Tickford Autosport
|Outright
|63
|Des Collier
|Ford Mustang
|TFH Racing
|Pro Am
|67
|Nash Morris
|Ford Mustang
|Norwell Motorplex
|Outright
|69
|Josh Thomas
|Ford Mustang
|TFH Racing
|Pro Am
|70
|Robbie Farr
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Hi-tec Oils Racing
|Pro Am
|71
|Domain Ramsay
|Chevrolet Camaro
|C & H Trucking
|Pro Am
|77
|Chase Hoy
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Holinger Racing/Dicandilo Steel City
|Outright
|81
|Hayden Jackson
|Dodge Challenger
|Team RSG
|Pro Am
|88
|Warren Wadley
|Ford Mustang
|Wadley Property Group
|Pro Am
|91
|Aaron Prosser
|Ford Mustang
|Security of Supply Group
|Pro Am
|97
|Ben Bargwanna
|Ford Mustang
|Hangcha Racing by Bargwanna Motorport
|Outright
|100
|Elliot Barber
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pioneer DJ
|Outright
|111
|Jack Smith
|Ford Mustang
|SCT Logistics & TFH Racing
|Outright
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Chevrolet Camaro
|IES Motorsports
|Outright
|121
|Kiara Zabetakis
|Chevrolet Camaro
|KRT Motorsport
|Pro Am
|200
|Joshua Webster
|Ford Mustang
|Auto Fix – Marcos Ambrose Motorsport
|Pro Am
|777
|Craig Scutella
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Dream Racing
|Pro Am
