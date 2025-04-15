The Trans Am Series will be joined by TA2 Muscle Car Series competitors for its second round as well.

The two categories will race together on the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour undercard on April 18-20 and will have two 45-minute races across the weekend.

The field is made up largely of Ford Mustangs with 28 of the pony cars alongside 12 Chevrolet Camaros and a single Dodge Challenger driven by Hayden Jackson.

The entry list is headlined by last year’s Trans Am title winner Todd Hazelwood and a slew of Super2 Series drivers.

New Zealand’s Ayrton Hodson will make his series debut alongside the likes of fellow Super2 drivers Nash Morris, Ben Gomersall, and Jarrod Hughes.

PremiAir Racing Supercars driver James Golding also returns as well as co-drivers James Moffat (Tickford Racing) and Jack Smith (Brad Jones Racing).

Hazelwood leads the Trans Am Series standings on 122 points ahead of Ben Grice (85) and Tom Davies (74). Nash Morris and Nathan Herne round out the top five on 56 and 54 points apiece.

Trans Am action begins on Friday with a 30-minute practice at 12:15pm AEST.

Saturday features back-to-back 15-minute qualifying sessions, the first at 10:20am AEST. The first race is scheduled for later that day at 2:05pm AEST.

Trans Am will be the curtain raiser to the Bathurst 6 Hour, with the second race at 9:55am AEST on Sunday.

Entry list: Trico Trans Am Series, Mount Panorama